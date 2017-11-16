CVS: No More Photo Touchups in Beauty Product Ads

Photos in advertising for its beauty products will no longer have significant touchups, CVS says.

The pharmacy giant said Monday that it will not "materially" alter photos produced by the company and used in stores or on websites or social media, the Associated Pressreported.

If suppliers use altered photos in their marketing materials, they will be labeled.

The policy change was made because CVS has a responsibility to think about presenting unrealistic body images to girls and young women, according to the company.

CVS said the goal is to have the beauty sections of all its stores comply with the new policy by the end of 2020, the AP reported.