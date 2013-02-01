Leisure Time Is Good for Your Mental Health, Productivity

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Aug. 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Struggling to decide whether to spend another hour at the office or take a late afternoon stroll?

Put on your walking shoes.

Making leisure time a priority is good for your mental health. For many, though, especially folks who prize productivity above all, it's a hard sell, a new study finds.

"There is plenty of research which suggests that leisure has mental health benefits and that it can make us more productive and less stressed," said study co-author Selin Malkoc. She is an associate professor of marketing at Ohio State University, in Columbus.

"But we find that if people start to believe that leisure is wasteful, they may end up being more depressed and more stressed," Malkoc said in a university news release.

For the study, researchers at Ohio State, Harvard and Rutgers did a series of experiments to find out what happens when people go through life viewing productivity as the ultimate goal, and having fun as a waste of time.