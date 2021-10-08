Among the most commercialized of these celebrations is the U.S. custom of Halloween. It has a carnival atmosphere in which, "revelry, chaos, and possibly scary things can just run amok," says Sojin Kim, PhD, curator at the Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage. The day (or night) is about losing inhibitions and poking fun at the horrifying. Halloween nods at mortality with imagery of skeletons and murderous dolls, but the focus is on decorations, costumes, and candy. Absent is a sober pause to remember the finality of life.

Oct. 29, 2021 -- Autumn is a season of preparation: It is a time of harvest before scarcity, gathering seeds before snow, crispness before cold, and vibrant color before grey monotony. With that, it’s not surprising that many cultures mark the season by celebrating abundant life in parallel with inevitable death and remembering those who came before. But these holidays in different regions around the world are a study in contrasts.

“American Halloween is just such a perfect representation of what American culture does to death,” says Erica Buist, author of This Party's Dead, a book about death festivals around the world.

“Halloween -- Samhain -- was a [Celtic] death festival, and the Americans have taken it and they've made it spooky,” she says. "It's a way of engaging with it, without any of the actual engagement."

Religious holidays like Catholic All Souls’ Day make space for a more eyes-forward recognition of mortality through visiting the gravesites of lost loved ones. But in secular U.S. society, such opportunities are few. Perhaps that is because in U.S. culture, “Death is scary. Death is gross,” Kim says.

Halloween is perhaps a way to push back -- to make death flamboyant or even darkly funny.

"Death is not only a terrifying prospect, but also a very abstract one, because we cannot imagine what it is like to not exist," says Dimitris Xygalatas, PhD, an anthropologist and cognitive scientist at the University of Connecticut.

But in non-U.S. cultures, "people have a different relationship to death, where it is much more acknowledged as something that we deal with every day,” Kim says.