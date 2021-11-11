Margarine May Now Be Healthier Than Butter

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Margarine has gotten a bad rap for years, but a U.S. ban on partially hydrogenated oils may have made it a healthier choice than butter, a new study suggests.

Before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration banned such oils in 2018, margarine contained these oils, which are heavy in trans fats and raise bad ("LDL") cholesterol levels while lowering good ("HDL") cholesterol levels. Eating trans fats also increases the risk of heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes.

"Margarines are a better option than butter for heart health, with tub and squeeze margarines being the best options," said lead researcher Cecily Weber, a dietetic intern at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health, in Minneapolis.

The study team "also found that margarine and butter blend products contain less saturated fat and more unsaturated fat than regular butter," she added.

"This is a public health success story. It is now easier for [U.S.] consumers to make heart-healthy choices because they no longer need to worry about checking the labels of products to look for partially hydrogenated oils for trans fat, they can just know the products don't contain them," Weber said.