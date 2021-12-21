Could Meditation Strengthen Your Immune System?

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Dec. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Meditation done at an intense level may bring a significant boost to the inner workings of your immune system.

The finding follows a blood sample analysis that took pre- and post-meditation snapshots of genetic activity among more than 100 men and women.

That analysis suggested that meditation boosted the activity of hundreds of genes known to be directly involved in regulating immune response.

But the researchers stressed that their study involved 10-hour daily marathon meditation sessions conducted for eight straight days in total silence. In the real world, most people would be hard-pressed to replicate those methods.

Still, the findings "suggest that meditation could have an important role in treating various diseases associated with a weakened immune system," said study author Vijayendran Chandran.

"Yes, this is an intense retreat," acknowledged Chandran, an assistant professor of pediatrics and neuroscience at the University of Florida's College of Medicine. "But remember, it was just eight days. Long-term meditation for [a] short duration each day may also improve the immune system." He admitted his team did not test the less-stringent possibility.