There Are No Hangover Cures, Scientists Say

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Jan. 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Here's a lesson many may have already learned over the past weekend: Don’t count on ginseng, probiotics or any other so-called hangover cures.

No evidence suggests hangover cures work, according to British scientists who studied nearly two dozen trials of these cure products. Their review was published Dec. 31 in the journal Addiction.

“Our study has found that evidence on these hangover remedies is of very low quality and there is a need to provide more rigorous assessment,” said lead author Dr. Emmert Roberts, a clinical research fellow at King's College London.

His prescription: “For now, the surest way of preventing hangover symptoms is to abstain from alcohol or drink in moderation," Roberts said in a journal news release.

He and his colleagues reviewed 21 controlled randomized trials of clove extract, red ginseng, Korean pear juice, prickly pear, artichoke extract and other potential cures.

Some of the studies did show statistically significant improvements in hangover symptoms. But researchers said the quality of the evidence was low, usually because of limitations in study methods or imprecise measures.