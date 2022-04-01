April 1, 2022 – Like many Americans who get migraines, Rebecca Rivera says she can feel them coming on. She gets the pre-migraine aura, which can include problems with her vision and other senses. She sees zigzags in her line of vision and becomes light-sensitive.

Instead of reaching for a prescription medication to halt the headache, she grabs a tiny vial labeled "kali bichromicum," a homeopathic remedy. "When I take the kali bic, my vision disturbances go away in 5 minutes," she says, and the pain never starts.

When her son, now 12, began complaining of migraines 5 years ago, she began giving him another remedy: belladonna. His migraines have been decreasing in number. "As you use homeopathy, it triggers the body to heal itself," says Rivera, 49, a lifestyle coach and freelance writer in St. Cloud, FL, who used to work as a pharmacy technician.

It's the kind of testimonial that tends to be scoffed at by traditional medicine practitioners, who often decry the use of anecdote over consistent evidence-based medicine to support homeopathic remedies. Still, an estimated 6 million Americans, or about 2% of the population, regularly use homeopathic treatments.