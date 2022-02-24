June 13, 2022 – Want to live longer? You might want to try improving your outlook on life.

New research shows that people who are more optimistic may actually live longer. In a study of nearly 160,000 women, people with the highest optimism ratings had a 5.4% longer lifespan than those considered less optimistic.

“Most research suggests that individuals who are more optimistic are not unrealistic,” says lead investigator Hayami Koga, MD.

Instead, Koga says, they find ways to see the potential for more positive things to happen in the future. In part, she says, this may be because people often consider optimism to increase the ability to solve problems and tackle challenges.

A More Diverse Study

Although not the first study to link optimism to longevity, most previous work focused primarily on non-Hispanic white people. Other researchers, for example, previously reported that optimism was associated with a 15% longer lifespan among mainly white women who were followed for up to 10 years.