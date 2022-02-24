June 20, 2022 -- It’s not just kids and health care workers: Working parents, too, are increasingly burned out.

Researchers at Ohio State University found that 66% of parents of children under 18 met the criteria for burnout. Those results are based on a survey of nearly 1,300 parents.

Kate Gawlik, a doctor of nursing practice and associate professor of clinical nursing at Ohio State, conceived of and worked on the study.

“I came up with the idea of creating and studying a parental burnout scale because of my own experience,” she says. “During the pandemic, although I wasn’t seeing patients at the clinic, I was working from home full-time in my academic position, and so was my husband, and taking care of my four children.”

Gawlik’s children range from 3 to 10 years old. During the pandemic, her oldest child was 8 and her youngest was a toddler.

Gawlik approached Bernadette Melnyk, PhD, dean of the College of Nursing at Ohio State. Together, they came up with the Working Parent Burnout Scale, studied it, and found it valid and reliable. Their findings will soon be published in the Journal of Pediatric Healthcare, says Melnyk, who is a professor of pediatrics and psychiatry.