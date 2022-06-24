Aug. 18, 2022 – Making eye contact and picking up on subtle nonverbal cues that show that someone is listening is nearly impossible on a crowded video conference call. It's hard to know if others on the call are listening or engaged, especially if they have their video turned off. That lack of social connection contributes to what some call "Zoom fatigue."

Now, a new study suggests that using hand signals to show feelings such as empathy or solidarity during video conference meetings could lessen that fatigue.

Researchers in London found that people in groups that used a series of hand gestures called Video Meeting Signals (VMS) during Zoom calls reported feeling closer to others in the group and more engaged in the calls, compared to those who didn't use hand signals.

The study, published Aug. 3 in the journal PLOS One, could help address a common problem with video conferencing by helping people feel more connected to one another in a virtual meeting space, according to Paul Hills, a researcher at University College London and CEO of the management consulting company Konektis, which trains companies to use VMS.