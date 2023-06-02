Feb. 6, 2023 – City dwellers who visited parks, community gardens, or other green spaces often were less likely to need medications for depression, high blood pressure, or asthma than those who did not, a new study from Finland shows.

The link between frequent green space visits and a lower use of these drugs did not depend on household income level or other social or economic factors, although obesity did seem to cancel the benefits of frequently being outdoors in nature.

The growing scientific evidence supporting the health benefits of exposure to nature is likely to make more high-quality green spaces available in urban environments, and promote the use of these spaces, says lead author, Anu W. Turunen, PhD, from the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare in Kuopio, Finland.

The findings were published online Jan. 16 in the journal Occupational and Environmental Medicine.

Researchers asked 7,321 randomly selected residents of three large urban centers in Finland – Helsinki, Espoo, and Vantaa – about how often they went to green spaces and blue spaces (bodies of water) within 1 kilometer of their home, and also if they could see green or blue spaces from any windows of their home.