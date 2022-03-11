There’s a secret weapon for dealing with something unexpected. And you might be used to thinking of it as something that would undermine you, not help you shine. Just ask Wendy Berry Mendes, PhD. She’s the Sarlo/Ekman Professor of Emotion at the University of California, San Francisco. But earlier in her life, she was a ballerina who loved performing. While she was on stage, her body sent an extra boost to her muscles and brain, helping her dance better. What’s the scientific name for this incredibly useful reaction? Stress. “Not all stress is necessarily bad for you,” Mendes says. She studies how people can take advantage of its benefits -- sometimes called “eustress” to differentiate it from debilitating “distress.”

Good Stress vs. Bad Stress Although you’ve almost certainly heard about how stress can lead to heart disease, muscle pain, and assorted other ailments, there’s more to it than that. At its simplest level, stress is a very basic process that occurs whenever you sense a change in demand, says Jeremy P. Jamieson, PhD, principal investigator at the University of Rochester Social Stress Lab.