Ducks & More: Animals Offer Flyers Emotional Support

Nov. 25, 2019 -- Carla Fitzgerald of southeast Wisconsin was operating a horse and carriage for work in 2013 when a car smashed into her. The carriage crumpled like a soda can, and Fitzgerald was thrown through the air, landing on a metal grate. It took her 5 months to relearn how to walk.

That’s when Daniel the duck became Fitzgerald’s emotional support animal (ESA). She had bought him for $6 at a fair the year before.

“It was the best $6 I ever spent,” says Fitzgerald, 40. “Daniel was very comforting. He would come lay on me, give me kisses and neck hugs, and just be there.”

When she travels, she brings Daniel -- who wears a diaper -- on flights with her, providing documentation from her doctor saying that Daniel is her emotional support animal.

Fitzgerald is among the growing number of people flying with furry and feathered companions for emotional support. According to the industry trade group Airlines for America, more than 1 million people brought emotional support animals on flights last year.

The rules are murky, and the increase in their use prompted the U.S. Department of Transportation to offer clarifying guidance on the issue last August.

The guidelines state that airlines can deny allowing emotional support animals on flights based on size, weight, and age -- if the animal is younger than 4 months, they may not be allowed to board. The department is expected to release new regulations later this year.

Individual airlines have some leeway in how they interpret the rules. Delta Air Lines, for example, forbids the use of “pit bull type dogs” as emotional support animals. American Airlines may turn away animals other than dogs, cats, and miniature horses, and the same goes for JetBlue. Southwest Airlines only allows dogs and cats. Alaska Airlines specifies on its website that there are several animals not allowed, including ferrets, reptiles, and hedgehogs. All airlines require documentation from a doctor or mental health professional.

Airlines can also request behavioral assessment documents for the animal and health forms, and can turn away an animal if it threatens the well-being of other passengers.