March 15, 2022 -- In casual conversation these days, you're likely to hear: "I'm just done with COVID."

The problem is the virus isn't done with us yet. Nor is the war in Ukraine, inflation, or gas prices, among other concerns.

The statistics 2 years into the pandemic are sobering, or should be. Deaths from COVID-19 in the United States are approaching 1 million. Globally, more than 6 million have died from it. In 2020, COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death in the US, topped only by heart disease and cancer.

Still, in many areas, there's an eagerness to put the whole thing behind us and get back to normal, dropping mask mandates and vaccine verification requirements along the way.

Therapists say some have become so "done" with the pandemic that they're "emotionally numb" to it, refusing to discuss or think about it anymore. And they aren’t moved anymore by the millions the virus has killed.

Yet, those directly affected by COVID-19 -- including those pushing for more help for long COVID patients -- point out that ignoring the disease is a privilege denied to them.