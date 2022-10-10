“Research shows that at about the age of 23, our propensity to laugh begins to evaporate, we have more responsibilities – graduating college, professional jobs, promotions, variable interest rate mortgage loans, and stuff like that,” says Paul Osincup, a humor strategist and past-president of the Association for Applied and Therapeutic Humor. “We really don’t gain those laughs back until we are in our 70s."

But one of the most important benefits of laughing may be its positive effects on mental health and the ability to cope with the multitude of life’s curveballs, especially as we grow older. The challenge is keeping the humor muscle pumped and primed.

Nov. 21, 2022 -- Among the myriad of prescriptions for health, perhaps none is more important than laughter. In fact, laughter ranks fairly high in the medicine toolbox, with research suggesting that it induces a wide variety of benefits that range from stress reduction and improved breathing to providing an extra boost to the body’s immune system and increasing pain tolerance.

But 50 some-odd years seems like an awfully long time to reclaim one of life’s most precious gifts, which is why like all muscles, the "use it or lose it" principle applies.

“Like all other mindfulness and positive psychology techniques, it requires practice, intention, and vulnerability,” says Mallori DeSalle, director of SBIRT Implementation and Motivational Interviewing Training at Indiana University in Bloomington and a licensed mental health specialist and certified humor professional.

Osincup agrees.

“The premise really is that at any point, we can be viewing our lives as a drama or a comedy. The more that we immerse ourselves in humor and really start learning how to use and experience humor – not by chance but by choice– we start priming the pump for positivity in our lives,” he says.

Not All Laughs Are Equal

The first step to harnessing the power of laughter is to understand the language of laughter.

Laughter can be self-induced at will without a humorous or funny prompt.

Laughter can be stimulated by physical contact (e.g., tickling), or induced by drugs (e.g., laughing gas or nitrous oxide during dental procedures).