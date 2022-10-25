Beauty Products to Help You Beat the Clock

Anti-aging products can help slow some of the damaging effects of time on your skin -- and in some cases, even reverse them. If you have darker skin, talk to your doctor about the treatment options or variations most appropriate for your skin type and the conditions most likely to affect it. For darker skin, these conditions might include acne, light or dark spots, or razor bumps.

Here are our experts' top 10 ways to keep looking timeless.

1. SPF with zinc

"Using SPF every day -- even if you're not outdoors -- is the best way to slow skin aging," says Leslie Baumann, MD, author of Cosmeceuticals and Cosmetic Ingredients.

While dermatologists are happy if you put on any sunscreen, they're partial to zinc as the best sun shield. "Zinc doesn't irritate sensitive skin and has the broadest-spectrum UVA protection," says Jessica Wu, MD, an assistant clinical professor of dermatology at the University of Southern California.

Ultraviolet A or UVA rays go deeper into the skin to cause DNA damage that leads to sagging skin and wrinkles, not to mention cancer. One of Baumann's favorite screens is EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46, because the fine zinc particles don't streak or run into your eyes.