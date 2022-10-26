Anti-aging Treatments for Your Hands

You know all those hours you log in at the gym and the small fortune you're dropping on skin cream? If you're not taking care of your hands, you're still spilling the beans on just how many candles will be burning on your next birthday cake.

"Hands not only are susceptible to the first signs of aging, but very often age even faster than the face," says Ellen Marmur, MD, chief of dermatological and cosmetic surgery at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City. That's because the skin on the back of the hand is much thinner than that on your face.

"There is very little fat on the backs of the hands, so when even a small amount of collagen or elastin fibers begins to break down -- which is part of the normal aging process and partly from sun exposure -- it's going to have a noticeable impact on your hands," says Gregory Buford, MD, a plastic surgeon in Denver.