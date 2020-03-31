15 Expert Tips for Applying a Self-Tanner

Despite the well-known dangers and repeated warnings about UV damage, some people can’t resist the allure of a suntan. For those who love the look of bronzed skin but want to avoid the health risks of sun exposure, self-tanners are the answer.

“Sunless tanners are the only safe way to appear tan. Any pigment from the sun -- a tan or a burn -- is sun damage,” says Deanne Mraz Robinson, MD, an assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Yale School of Medicine. “Unprotected sun exposure is a proven risk factor for developing skin cancer, and it also breaks down collagen and elastin in our skin accelerating the signs of aging.”

But the risks of looking orange or streaky can make some feel hesitant about attempting to do the job on their own. The good news is that with a few expert tips, and a little patience, a faux glow is the best way to go.

Understand the Tan

First, it helps to understand how sunless tanner works. The ingredient that turns your skin bronze is a plant-based sugar molecule called dihydroxyacetone (DHA). The DHA reacts with amino acids in your skin to form brown compounds called melanoidins that stain your skin. As the surface skin cells rub off over the course of 7 to 10 days, the tan wears away.

Avoid Alcohol

Robinson advises opting for an alcohol-free tanner because alcohol is not only drying but can also trigger skin reactions including dermatitis and rosacea flares.

Patch Test

“As with any topical product, you risk an allergic reaction,” Robinson warns. “It’s always wise to test an application on a small area before coating yourself in it.” Doing a patch test serves another purpose -- it will help you determine how the color will develop. “I recommend always to do a spot test first to check the shade level and how it reacts with your unique skin tone,” says Courtney Claghorn, founder of Sugared + Bronzed spray tanning salons.

Start Smooth

DHA deposits into the dead surface layer of the skin, so you want to remove the flaky layers that are about to shed -- any dry patches will react with the tanner and look darker than other areas. That’s why preparation is crucial, explains Fabiola Trujillo, owner of Sobe Tan in Miami. She advises exfoliating ahead of time with a washcloth or loofah in the shower to ensure you have a smooth surface so the tanner can uniformly dye the skin.