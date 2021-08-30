When it comes to skin care, people tend to focus on sensitive areas like the face, neck, and chest. It's easy to forget that your lips need just as much attention, especially in harsh weather conditions or if your lips are prone to chapping. With the following tips for great lips, you can help get rid of bothersome lip dryness and other symptoms.

What Not to Do There are a few habits you should try to avoid when attempting to take better care of your lips. If you tend to breathe through your mouth instead of your nose, this could contribute to dryness. When more air passes across your lips, it can dry the saliva on them, leading to drier lips. Try breathing through your nose more and see if you notice an improvement in the moisture of your lips.‌ Certain medications or chemicals found in common skin care products are proven to dry out your lips. Ingredients that can cause lip dryness include: Vitamin A

Eucalyptus

Menthol

Camphor

Flavorings — especially irritating flavorings like cinnamon, citrus, mint, and peppermint

Salicylic acid

Propyl gallate‌ Check your makeup, lotion, lip balms, and any other products you put on or near your lips for these ingredients.

Stay Hydrated One of the most important things you can do to take care of your dry lips is to stay hydrated. Your lips don’t have any oil glands, so they dry out more easily than the rest of your body. If you're in the habit of licking your lips, try to stop doing so. Licking your lips takes much-needed moisture away from your mouth.‌ Drink lots of water to help combat lip dryness. If you find you’re having serious trouble rejuvenating your chapped lips, you can try setting up a humidifier in your home to increase the moisture in the air.