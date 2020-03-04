DIY Hair Color Like a Pro

The thought of dying your own hair might seem intimidating -- after all, it is permanent or semipermanent -- but the pros say it’s possible to have salon-quality results at home if you stick to some guidelines. Of course, stylists want you to come see them in a perfect world, but many acknowledge box color has its place.

“At-home color is good for people who have a lot of gray or those who can’t get to the salon easily,” says Doug Macintosh, color director at Kieran McKenna Salon in New York City. “Coming into a salon isn’t always convenient or affordable and that’s when a box color is helpful.”

Here are top salon colorists’ advice for making the most of DIY permanent color so you have the best results at home.