Whether it’s time for a change or you want to save money on salon fees, coloring your own hair is a big step. These guidelines can help you learn how to color your own hair.

If the answer is yes to any of these, you should talk to a licensed professional stylist before you start. They can either help you color your hair safely or guide you through the right products for your hair and skin.

If you're not a trained hairstylist, you might feel anxious about attempting a color at home , so it’s important to recognize your limits. Before you start, ask yourself if:‌

Choose Your Color Formula

There are three main kinds of hair color: semi-permanent, demi-permanent, and permanent. Choosing the right formula depends on your hair type, the shade you want, how much gray you have, and whether it's been colored before. ‌

Fine hair absorbs color easily. Coarse hair like gray, curly, and African-American hair is harder for color to penetrate and deposit on the strand. ‌

Choosing your color formula depends on several factors.‌

Semi-permanent color. Semi-permanent color sits on top of your hair and washes out after 6 to 12 shampoos. It doesn’t have peroxide so it doesn’t lift the natural color from your hair. This means it’s best used to dye your hair darker rather than lighter. This is a good choice if you want a bright, fun color for a short time.‌

Demi-permanent. This kind of color has small amounts of peroxide, which can lighten your hair slightly. When you buy a demi-permanent color, you’ll get a bottle of color and a bottle of developer that has the peroxide. You’ll mix these together and apply to your hair. ‌

Demi-permanent doesn’t fully penetrate your hair, but it does last longer, usually from 12 to 26 weeks.‌

Permanent. As the name suggests, this color lasts the longest: until your hair grows out. You’ll use a developer with permanent color, which helps lift your hair color, open the cuticle, and deposit the color. This process can be quite damaging if it’s not done properly. This is the best choice to cover a lot of gray hair or if you want to go to a lighter shade.