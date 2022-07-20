After wearing weaves and subjecting her hair to regular heat styling, Tammy Porter’s stylist convinced her to allow her natural curls to shine through. “As a Black woman, I didn’t want to live up to European beauty standards,” says Porter of Carson, CA. “I also didn’t want to spend my life in the beauty salon and at the time the natural hair community was booming!”

So Porter, 41, launched a 5-year journey to shift from chemical relaxers, heat styling, and extensions to her natural curls. She was a new mom and corporate executive when she decided to give color a try again.

She hadn’t colored her hair in years. “I loved my hair blond, but I was nervous,” Porter says. “Like a lot of people, I had some bad color experiences. As a natural girl, I saw it change my curl pattern and damage my darker hair.”

For Porter and many people of color, wearing their hair in a natural state means no chemical relaxers or any major chemicals that would alter their natural curl pattern. Textures in their natural state vary from tight coils to loose waves.