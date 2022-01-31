Long before Megan Jayne Crabbe became a body positivity advocate, author, and social media sensation with over 1.3 million followers, she was a teenage girl with anorexia. But even after Crabbe recovered from the deadly disease often marked by restrictive eating, intense fear of weight gain, and distorted body image, she struggled with self-acceptance.

When Crabbe discovered body positivity, it changed her world view. Being body positive centers on seeing all bodies as inherently “good” and recognizing that every person deserves love and self-confidence regardless of societal beauty standards.

“Before learning about body positivity, I had entire friendships that were built on diet culture and shared body hatred!” says Crabbe, who lives in Essex, U.K. and was formerly known on the internet as BodyPosiPanda. “Thankfully, most of my friends got on board with body acceptance quite quickly because they could see how much happier I was in myself.”

Crabbe’s experience and her decision to prioritize her own health and happiness over a few friends’ ingrained beliefs begs the question: What do you do when you’re body positive and the people around you aren’t? And what can you do to maintain your own physical and mental well-being in a world that so often still reinforces -- and sometimes even celebrates -- disordered body beliefs?