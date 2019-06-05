Injectables: Are Fillers and Neuromodulators Right for You?

If the idea of plastic surgery conjures major surgical procedures with dramatic before-and-after photos, think again. Some of the most popular options in cosmetic enhancement are injectables -- precisely because they don't require an operating room and the results are subtle. According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the popularity of neuromodulators (also known as neurotoxins) and hyaluronic acid injectables has steadily been on the rise for the last 5 years, with people spending nearly half a billion dollars on each category.

"I like that using injectables does not require surgery," says Kate Zibilich Holcomb, MD, a dermatologist in New Orleans and an assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Tulane University School of Medicine. "They are largely reversible if you do not like the result, and, if done well, they make people look like a refreshed version of themselves."

The ability to target some of the most visible signs of aging without the commitment of surgery makes them an appealing option for doctors, too.

"There are three components to facial aging: skin tone and texture, wrinkles from facial expression, and volume loss," says Joshua Zeichner, MD, a dermatologist in New York City and the director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital.

"There are some issues that require more than just a cream to achieve noticeable improvements. Injectables like fillers and neurotoxins are non-invasive, minimally uncomfortable, have little downtime, and are cost-effective."

If the idea of injectables has piqued your interest, our experts explain the art and science of these popular treatments.