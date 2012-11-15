You have many options when it comes to hair care products. With so many on the shelf, how do you know which ones to choose?

There’s no magic formula. Dermatologists say the changes you might see from even the best hair care products are subtle. But there is a roadmap for healthier hair:

First, analyze your hair’s texture and condition.

Then pick a product formulated for your specific type of hair.

Finally, every few months, rotate your brand.

Zoe Draelos, MD, editor of The Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, says changing products every few months keeps your hair at its shiniest.

Lynne Goldberg, MD, an associate professor of dermatology and pathology at Boston University, says that if you've noticed a problem, such as thinning hair or hair breakage, you should analyze your styling practices and the products you use. Blow drying hair, using a curling iron, and coloring hair can all damage your tresses.