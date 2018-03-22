Dermal Fillers: The Risks To Eliminating Wrinkles

March 22, 2018 -- Dermal fillers such as Juvederm, Radiesse, and Sculptra can smooth ''laugh lines" and other wrinkles and restore a youthful appearance.

They can also make you look worse, as Cristino Estinal of Paterson, NJ, knows all too well.

When he was 49, he heard of a woman who offered dermal filler injections in her home. So he went, and she injected filler into his forehead, under his chin, and in the ''laugh lines'' around his mouth, recalls his wife, Natividad Reyes.

"A couple of days later, he had bumps on his face," Reyes says. He returned to the woman, who said she was a cosmetologist, and she injected more filler. That only made things worse, Reyes says. The bumps persisted, everywhere the injections had been done. He felt he looked so bad, his wife says, that he skipped family reunions and other social events.

That went on for 8 years. In late 2017, he sought help from Boris Paskhover, MD, a facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, Newark, who agreed to help him. He needed three surgeries to fix the botched work, Paskhover says. The filler had hardened so much, he says, that he had to surgically remove it and reconstruct the patient's face using nearby tissue.

"He fixed it, and he did a good job," Reyes says.