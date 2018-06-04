Beware Cheaper Plastic Surgery Abroad

THURSDAY, April 5, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- In search of a cosmetic surgery procedure that might be less costly than the going rate in the United States, a 43-year-old woman traveled to the Dominican Republic for a "tummy tuck."

What she got, instead, were massive open sores and an antibiotic-resistant infection that ultimately left her with a deformed abdomen.

And hers is a story far from unique. Medical experts say it should serve as a cautionary tale for Americans who head abroad for cheaper plastic surgery, only to find they're rolling the dice when it comes to their safety.

The reason? Complications and rare infections resulting from subpar care delivered by some poorly qualified and under-regulated out-of-country physicians and facilities.

"We studied cosmetic procedures, those not covered by medical insurance," explained study lead author Dr. Dennis Orgill. "People are motivated because of cost, and in some cases because of cultural issues. There are many websites that advertise for these procedures. And the initial costs for these procedures in developing countries is substantially less.

"Some surgeons in these countries are excellent," Orgill added, "but sometimes it is hard for patients to tell the difference by looking on the internet." And it's that inability to properly vet international services, providers and regulations that ultimately gives rise to "a large public health issue," he warned.

Orgill is medical director of Brigham and Women's Hospital's Wound Care Center in Boston. He and his colleagues discussed their findings in the April 2018 issue of the journal Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

Following several cases of botched plastic surgery in the Dominican Republic, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. State Department issued alerts warning American patients to steer clear of that country.

That concern was confirmed by the recent review of 78 patients (nearly all women) who had sought care at Brigham and Women's following plastic surgery performed abroad between 2010 and 2017: three-quarters had undergone procedures in the Dominican Republic.

The review also identified other problematic "medical tourism" destinations, with Colombia and Brazil topping a list that included Mexico, Venezuela, Argentina, El Salvador, China, Syria and Turkey.