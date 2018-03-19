Animal Feces Found in Counterfeit Makeup

April 16, 2018 -- High levels of bacteria and animal waste were found in counterfeit makeup confiscated by Los Angeles police.

About $700,000 worth of counterfeit cosmetics were seized by the Los Angeles Police Department in raids on 21 locations in the L.A.'s Santee Alley fashion district.

"Those feces will just basically somehow get mixed into the product they're manufacturing in their garage or in their bathroom -- wherever they're manufacturing this stuff," Detective Rick Ishitani told CNN.

The fake products included brands such as Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics, Urban Decay, MAC and NARS. The packaging appears authentic, but the prices are much lower than normal.

"If you're getting something that's 50 percent off, 75 percent off, it tells you that it's bad," Ishitani told CNN.