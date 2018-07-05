Banned from Soap, Is Triclosan in Your Toothpaste?

July 5, 2018 -- Deodorant, shaving cream, toothpaste, trash cans, clothing, cutting boards, credit cards: These are just a few of the ways consumers can come into contact with triclosan. A growing body of evidence suggests that it can be harmful. Should you be concerned?

Triclosan, an antibacterial and antimicrobial chemical, has been used in personal care products and as a pesticide for decades. Scientists in recent years have stepped up their research into its potential health risks, says University of Maine biochemist Julie Gosse, PhD.

Gosse has published studies on triclosan’s effects on mitochondria -- cell components that play a role in human reproduction and other functions. “We know that it harms mitochondria, and we know that mitochondria function is essential for reproduction, and we know that triclosan affects reproduction,” she says.

But the research has been conflicting. A 2013 review of 30 studies looking at the use of triclosan in toothpaste, for example found it was safe.

“There do not appear to be any serious safety concerns regarding the use of triclosan/copolymer toothpastes in studies up to 3 years in duration,” the authors of what’s known as the Cochrane Review wrote.

The EPA, which has authority over its use in products such as toys and textiles, assessed triclosan in 2008 to find out if it harms human health. It found nothing of concern.

The agency banned it from antibacterial soaps because, it said, companies failed to prove triclosan was safe.

The FDA banned the chemical’s use in antibacterial liquid soaps in 2016. It did the same last year for over-the-counter antiseptic products, such as hand washes and surgical scrubs, in hospitals, doctors’ offices, and other health care settings.

The FDA’s ban was limited, in part, because of the way products are regulated. Soaps that make antibacterial claims are considered over-the-counter drugs and subject to FDA approval. But the agency has different regulatory power over products considered cosmetics, such as shaving gels and lotions, in which triclosan may be used as a preservative. These products don’t have to gain FDA approval before being sold.