Mercury, Feces Found in Cheap, Bogus Cosmetics

By Serena Gordon

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Oct. 17, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Stocking up on the latest beauty products can be costly. Is it possible to save money and still put your best face forward?

You may luck out and find things on sale at reputable retailers. But beware of prices that seem too good to be true on the internet or from sellers that may not be around tomorrow, like a flea market vendor.

Buy these products and you may end up with more trouble than you bargained for.

That's what happened earlier this year to a 47-year-old California woman. She was semi-comatose for weeks after using a Pond's-labeled skin cream purchased in Mexico. Turns out the product had been adulterated with mercury. The levels of mercury in her blood were 500 times the normal amount, according to published reports.

Pond's noted in a statement that it does not use mercury in its products. The company is working with authorities investigating this product-tampering.

"Illegitimate sales, product tampering and reselling are beauty industry issues that deserve close attention and consumer awareness," the statement said.

Fortunately, most incidents of cosmetic counterfeiting or product tampering aren't as serious. But if you don't buy from reputable retailers, it's hard to know exactly what's in the products you're putting on your face.

Last year, officials in Los Angeles seized $700,000 worth of counterfeit cosmetics from a well-known outdoor shopping area. The knock-off products included high-end brand names, including Urban Decay, NARS, MAC and Kylie Cosmetics.

Customers definitely didn't get the luxury products they were hoping for. In fact, lab tests of the products had some surprising results. The makeup was contaminated with high levels of bacteria and feces, according to ABC News in Los Angeles.

Asked how feces got into the makeup, Detective Rick Ishitani of the L.A. Police Department explained that counterfeit products aren't made under the same safe and hygienic conditions that real products are.

"Those feces will just basically somehow get mixed into the product they're manufacturing in their garage or in their bathroom -- wherever they're manufacturing this stuff," he told ABC News.