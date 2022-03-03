Beware of the Latest TikTok Trend: Nasal Spray Tans

March 3, 2022 -- TikTok users seeking deep tans are using a questionable method: spraying self-tanning products up their noses, and then lying in the sun or in a tanning bed.

Although nasal spray tanning is being described as a new “viral” trend, it seems to have gotten its start as early as the spring of 2021. The tanning method appears to be especially popular in the United Kingdom, where self-tanning product brands have TikTok videos promoting nasal sprays.

The rising concern about this and other viral TikTok trends has prompted a bipartisan group of state attorneys general to launch an investigation.

“As children and teens already grapple with issues of anxiety, social pressure, and depression, we cannot allow social media to further harm their physical health and mental wellbeing,” Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, a Democrat, said in a statement. “State attorneys general have an imperative to protect young people and seek more information about how companies like TikTok are influencing their daily lives.”

Healey, along with colleagues from California, Florida, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Vermont, will look into whether Chinese-based TikTok violates state consumer protection laws.

The trend of people shooting spray tan up their nose is just the latest in a long line of so-called TikTok challenges that have caused controversy, and often, injury.

In a February TikTok, put out by the British company So Tanned, a young woman appears with text stating that she uses nasal spray “morning and night” and then adds self-tanning oral drops a half-hour before getting into a tanning bed.

But, dermatologist Lily Talakoub, MD, of McLean, VA, posted a TikTok with the bold warning “DO NOT USE NASAL TANNING SPRAY!” In the video, the white-coat-clad Talakoub is in the foreground of the TikTok made by @sashawoodx.

“Don’t try this at home,” says Talakoub.

“Don’t try this even if you think it can make you tanner. It can cause nausea, vomiting, very bad side effects,” she says, adding that “this can be very dangerous to your health.”

It’s also worth mentioning that self-tanning products are not approved by the FDA for breathing up your nose or mouth.