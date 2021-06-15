‘Skinfluencers’ Promote Risky Beauty Hacks on TikTok

March 11, 2022 -- A young woman is having her lip swabbed with an unknown substance, smiling, on the TikTok video. Seconds later, another young woman, wearing gloves, pushes a hyaluron pen, a needle-free injector for dermal fillers, against the first woman's lips.

In the next cut, the first woman is smiling, happy. "My first syringe down and already 1,000x more confident," the caption reads.

That video is one of thousands showing hyaluron pen use on TikTok. The pens are sold online and are not FDA-approved. In October, the agency warned that using the devices could cause bleeding, infection, allergic reactions, blood vessel blockages that could result in blindness or a stroke, and other injuries.

The warning has not stopped many TikTok users, who also promote all sorts of skin and aesthetic products and procedures, a large number unproven, unapproved, or ill-advised.

As TikTok has become one of the most widely used social media platforms, millions of mostly teenagers regularly log on for skin care advice, which, more often than not, comes from "skinfluencers," aestheticians, and others who are not dermatologists.

The suggested "hacks" can be harmless or ineffective, but they also can be misleading, fraudulent, or even dangerous.

The potential for harm led California Attorney General Rob Bonta -- along with Democratic and Republican attorneys general in other states -- to launch a nationwide investigation of the platform. Many children “feel like they need to measure up to the filtered versions of reality that they see on their screens,” Bonta said in early March when he announced the inquiry.