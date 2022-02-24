Jergens Moisturizer Recalled Due to Bacteria Risk

MONDAY, March 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Before slathering on your Jergens moisturizer, check the label. Certain lots have been recalled because they may be contaminated with bacteria that pose a risk to people with weakened immune systems.

Pluralibacter gergoviae bacteria typically pose little medical risk to healthy people, according to Kao USA Inc., which recalled 3-ounce and 10-ounce Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer products. But others with health problems could be more susceptible to infection.

The pathogen is an ongoing problem for the cosmetics industry.

Along with announcing the recall, Kao USA said the products have been removed from warehouses. It is also working with retailers to ensure the lotions are removed from store shelves.

The recalled products were manufactured between Oct. 1, 2021 and Oct. 18, 2021. The lot codes for the 3-ounce size (UPC 019100109971 for single bottles and 019100267114 for pack of three) can be found on the back of the bottle printed in black ink and are: ZU712851, ZU712871, ZU712911, ZU722881, ZU712861, ZU712881 and ZU722851.

The lot codes for the 10-ounce size (UPC 019100109988) can be found on the bottom of the bottle printed in black ink: ZU722741, ZU722781, ZU732791, ZU732811, ZU722771, ZU732781, ZU732801 and ZU732821.

Consumers with the recalled products should call the company at 1-800-742-8798 for a free product coupon. You will receive a postage-paid label and plastic bag in the mail to return the product.

You can report any health problems caused by the use of the recalled products to the FDA's MedWatch Program by phoning 1-888-463-6332 or by going to the MedWatch website.

Kao USA Inc. said the investigation to determine the scope of the problem is continuing and that it's working to improve cleaning and sanitization practices to avoid similar issues in the future.

More information

Here's where to find the MedWatch website.

SOURCE: Kao USA Inc., news release, March 11, 2022