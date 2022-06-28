Aug. 16, 2022 -- A growing bandwagon of TikTok influencers has been using and promoting calamine lotion as a makeup primer under foundation. While this may work as a base layer for some people, dermatologists have concerns about this trend, particularly the risk of dryness.

As of Aug. 12, the # calamine lotion tag had more than 20.8 million views on TikTok, with hundreds of videos hailing the cream for its opaque pink tint and matte effect when used under foundation.

Calamine lotion has been used to treat itchy rashes, insect bites, and pain from chickenpox and poison ivy for years. It’s sold over the counter and is a common treatment for skin discomfort, says Doris Day, MD, a dermatologist in New York City. It is also on the World Health Organization’s list of essential drugs, she says.

“This is something that has been around for a long time. It’s recognized as a drug that has importance. So every now and then I guess somebody comes across it and says it’s a ‘new panacea’ for something, but it’s really not. It’s just an old-time simple product.”