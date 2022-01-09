FDA Warns of Dangers From Skin Lightening Creams

By Cara Murez HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Sept. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Skin lightening products can be dangerous for consumers when they contain harmful ingredients that are illegal for over-the-counter sales, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned Wednesday.

The potentially harmful ingredients are hydroquinone or mercury, the agency said in a news release.

People who have used products with hydroquinone have suffered side effects that included rashes, facial swelling, and permanent skin discoloration, the FDA warned. Meanwhile, mercury is highly toxic and can damage the nervous, digestive and immune systems, as well as the lungs, kidneys, skin and eyes.

Skin lightening products are marketed as treatments for uneven skin tone, acne, age spots, freckles and wrinkles. Companies may describe skin lightening products as skin bleaching, fading, evening, brightening or whitening products. The products are often sold as creams, lotions, soaps or powders in shops that cater to Hispanic/Latino, Asian, African or Middle Eastern communities, the FDA said.

These products limit the skin's production of melanin, responsible for skin, hair and eye color. But hydroquinone and mercury can build up in the body over time.

"Skin lightening products containing hydroquinone are not approved for over-the-counter sale," the FDA said. "However, you can get a prescription skin product containing hydroquinone from your health care provider. The use of mercury in skin lightening products is banned."