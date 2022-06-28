Oct. 18, 2022 -- Women who use chemical hair straightening products may be at an increased risk for uterine cancer, according to new research from the National Institutes of Health.

Women who use straightening products more than four times per year have the highest risk for developing uterine cancer, according to the study. More specifically, the researchers found that women who used straightening or relaxing products more than four times per year were more than twice as likely to develop uterine cancer compared to those who don't use these products.

Lead study author Alexandra White, PhD, said that about 1.64% of women who don't use chemical hair straightening products develop uterine cancer by age 70. But for frequent users of these products, that risk goes up to 4.05%.

"This double rate is concerning," she said. But "it's important to put this information into context," she noted, as "uterine cancer is a relatively rare type of cancer."

Previous research has linked hair product use, such as hair dye, to increased risks of other hormone-sensitive cancers such as breast cancer. But researchers believe this is the first analysis that examined the use of hair straighteners in relation to uterine cancer.