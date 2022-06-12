Dec. 6, 2022 – Rosalina Finelli from Deerfield Beach, FL, lost 216 pounds after weight loss surgery in November 2019. While she wanted to celebrate her achievement, the procedure left her with excess skin on her arms, back, chest, belly, and upper thighs.

Finelli says she constantly felt pressure from the hanging skin on her back, stomach, and knees.

“From the pain I felt from the weight pulling on my nerves to looking at myself in the mirror, wanting to celebrate the weight loss, but not loving what I saw, it was a daily struggle,” she says.

The nearly 2 years she lived with the excess skin were physically, mentally, and emotionally painful, Finelli says. She eventually found relief through a series of plastic surgeries referred to as “body contouring,” which removes excess skin from the body.

In 2020, almost 200,000 Americans had bariatric surgery, according to the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery. While the procedure can help people with obesity lose a significant amount of weight and lead to improved health and quality of life, an unpleasant side effect is the loose, excessive skin that once held the now-lost weight. And excess skin can cause serious health issues.