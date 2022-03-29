When my life was in decay, my brain on fire, and I was lost in excruciating depression, it was my dad who rescued me. When I was drinking two six-packs of beer or more every night and smoking crack cocaine, it was my dad who flew from Hawaii to Chicago to spearhead my intervention and save my life.

Norm Bezane is the ultimate dad. He is a superstar father who values kindness above all else. I was an infant when he quit his job to be a full-time “househusband,” as he likes to call it. He was the one who cleaned the house, cooked dinner, baked chocolate chip cookies, drove us to and from school, helped with homework, and took my sister and me to swimming lessons.

He is a touchy-feely, empathetic human being who taught my sister and me to follow the golden rule, to advocate for peace, and to respect all people.

My dad rescued me from the bipolar abyss when I was diagnosed in 2008. This past fall, I rescued him.