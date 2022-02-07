Stabilizing Circadian Rhythm Tied to Lower Suicide Risk in Bipolar Disorder

Jan. 13, 2022 -- Social rhythm therapy (SRT), which uses behavioral strategies to support healthy sleep and other routines, is linked to improved mood and reduced suicide risk in young people with bipolar disorder, early research suggests.

The small study also showed SRT is both feasible and acceptable in this patient population.

Results showed SRT, which was primarily delivered via telehealth sessions, began to show results about 6 weeks into the 12-week program, the researchers note.

"Improving the regularity of daily rhythms like sleep, physical activity, and social activities can be really robust in improving mental health and even reducing suicide risk," says study researcher Hilary P. Blumberg, MD, the John and Hope Furth Professor of Psychiatric Neuroscience at Yale School of Medicine.

The findings are published in the December issue of The American Journal of Psychotherapy.