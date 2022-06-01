Even though two of Maria Davis-Pierre’s children have autism spectrum disorder, it never occurred to her that she might be on the spectrum, too. Now 38 and a licensed mental health therapist, Davis-Pierre had long blamed her symptoms on ADHD, with which she was diagnosed in college. It wasn’t until her psychiatrist mentioned it that the possibility even crossed her mind.

“My ADHD had been getting worse and when I talked to my psychiatrist about my symptoms he asked if I’d ever been tested for autism,” Davis-Pierre says.

Looking back, it all makes sense. But for Davis-Pierre, who had become accustomed to masking her symptoms, it was still a shock. She didn’t realize her anxiety, problems with social interactions, and stimming (behaviors like biting nails and twirling hair), could all be characteristics of the diagnosis. She also has a high IQ, like many high-functioning adults with autism spectrum disorder.

“I never thought, ‘Autism.’ I just thought these traits were a part of my personality,” says Davis-Pierre, who is now a licensed mental health counselor (LMHC) in West Palm Beach, FL.

She was also feeling exhaustion, depression, and fatigue that are common in adults on the autism spectrum. They often spend so much time hiding symptoms and trying to figure out social cues that being around other people who are not on the spectrum is exhausting. It’s called “autistic burnout” and it’s one of the main symptoms that San Diego therapist Joel Schwartz, PsyD, sees in his practice.