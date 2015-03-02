More U.S. Kids Being Diagnosed With Autism

THURSDAY, April 26, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Autism rates continue to climb in the United States.

About 1.7 percent of children -- one in 59 -- are now believed to have autism spectrum disorder, up from an estimated rate of 1.5 percent in 2016, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC said Thursday that some of the increase comes from better identification of autism cases in minority populations.

"Autism prevalence among black and Hispanic children is approaching that of white children," said Dr. Stuart Shapira, associate director for science at the CDC's National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities.

"The higher number of black and Hispanic children now being identified with autism could be due to more effective outreach in minority communities, and increased efforts to have all children screened for autism so they can get the services they need," he added in an agency news release.

Autism is a developmental disorder characterized by repetitive behaviors, and challenges with social skills and communication.

But autism experts said better detection is not solely responsible for the continued increase in autism rates.

"We are seeing an increase, and I think it's a meaningful increase," said Thomas Frazier, chief science officer for Autism Speaks, an autism advocacy organization. "I don't think this increase can be completely accounted for" by the closing of disparity gaps.

The CDC's monitoring estimates are based on observations from 11 communities in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin. The researchers looked at more than 325,000 children who were 8 years old in 2014.

Overall, the researchers found that about one in 59 of these 8-year-olds had been diagnosed with autism in 2014, up from one in 68 in 2012.

The new estimate means that autism rates have more than doubled since 2000, the researchers reported.

Autism estimates varied widely among the 11 communities in the new report, although five reported similar estimates of 1.3 percent to 1.4 percent. The highest estimate of 2.9 percent came from a community in New Jersey.