What Helps Adults With Autism Get and Keep a Job?

WEDNESDAY, May 9, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Adults with autism face many challenges, and one of the biggest is finding and keeping a job.

More than two-thirds of adults with autism are unemployed or underemployed, and a new survey identifies some of the most significant barriers -- and benefits -- to work.

People with autism reported that "the most important factors in being able to get a job are past work experience and vocational training. It helps people get a sense of the norms and expectations," said study author Matthew Lerner, a professor of psychology, psychiatry and pediatrics at Stony Brook University in Stony Brook, N.Y.

"For maintaining a job, focusing on individual strengths -- like attention to detail and accuracy on work tasks -- is important," Lerner said.

"Factors that were less important were increased or modified pay rates, and a one-to-one work coordinator or mentor. Many people felt they were being shadowed or stigmatized, rather than had a supportive boss," he noted.

The bottom line is that "people with autism are people, and often their needs don't differ so dramatically from people without autism," Lerner said. "If we can better accommodate their needs in ways that are easy and low-cost, they can be phenomenal contributors when given the right opportunity."

Dave Kearon is director of adult services for Autism Speaks, an autism advocacy organization. He agreed that it's important to "have a good fit for each individual."

Kearon said most people with autism are capable of working. "There are certainly people with challenges, but with the right supports, most people can work," he explained.

And, he added, it's important not to pigeonhole folks with autism and assume they would only be good in, say, technology-oriented jobs.

"You can't generalize. A heavily client-facing position like sales might not be a good fit for most people on the [autism] spectrum, but I knew a museum docent on the spectrum who gave me the best tour of an art museum I've ever had because that's what he's interested in. I'd caution against painting folks with autism using broad brushes," Kearon said.