Brain Scans Yield More Clues to Autism

TUESDAY, July 17, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Children with autism show abnormalities in a deep brain circuit that typically makes socializing enjoyable, a new study finds.

Using MRI brain scans, researchers found that kids with autism showed differences in the structure and function of a brain circuit called the mesolimbic reward pathway.

That circuit, located deep within the brain, helps you take pleasure in social interaction -- something that people with autism struggle with, the study authors explained.

Experts said the findings, published July 17 in the journal Brain, offer insight into what's happening in the autism-affected brain.

One of the hallmarks of the disorder is difficulty with recognizing and responding to other people's social cues. The new study suggests that, due to brain wiring, those interactions just do not feel as rewarding to people with autism.

If a young child does not feel the inherent pleasure of socializing, the researchers said, he might avoid it -- and then miss the chance to develop complex social skills.

However, the findings do not definitively prove that the brain abnormality causes social difficulties, said Kaustubh Supekar, a research scientist at Stanford University School of Medicine who worked on the study.

The researchers scanned children who were ages 7 to 13. And it's possible, Supekar said, that the brain circuit did not develop normally because the children lacked years of typical social interactions.

On the other hand, he said, there is animal research suggesting the brain differences might be the cause: If you disrupt the mesolimbic reward pathway in lab mice, they become less social with each other.

None of that means children with autism cannot learn social skills, said Dr. Xavier Castellanos, who directs the Center for Neurodevelopmental Disorders at NYU Langone Medical Center, in New York City.

In fact, he said, there are established therapies centered on the idea that using "rewards and positive reinforcement" can encourage children with autism to become more socially engaged.

But if researchers can gain a greater understanding of the brain mechanisms related to autism, they may be able to develop more -- and more refined -- therapies, said Castellanos, who was not involved in the study.