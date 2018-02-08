Google Glass Aid Kids With Autism Relate to Others

THURSDAY, Aug. 2, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Donji Cullenbine's young son, Alex, has autism, but when he put on a pair of Google Glass smartglasses they helped him recognize the emotions of others through their facial expressions.

"Within two, maybe three weeks, I caught him flicking a glance at me," said Cullenbine. "It was stunning because it was spontaneous. I had nothing to do with it. And then there were more. I thought this is a change. This is different. And he kept doing it, and it became more common," she said.

"They were usually very short glances, but they were real. He was looking for information. He wanted to know what was on my face," Cullenbine added.

"The study had helped him overcome his anxiety, and taught him he could recognize what was there. At one point he said, 'Mommy, I can read minds.' And I thought, he's getting it! He's getting why you look at faces," said Cullenbine, of San Jose, Calif.

"It not only didn't fade, but this icebreaker for him has made it so that he routinely glances around at faces," she said.

Alex, who is 9, was part of a pilot study that used the smartglasses to provide a small group of children real-time feedback about the emotions being conveyed in others' faces, researchers explained.

"We're seeing an average gain that's consistent and very strong," said senior researcher Dennis Wall, an associate professor of pediatrics and biomedical data science with Stanford University School of Medicine. "The kids are getting more social and making more eye contact, on average, and are appreciating and understanding emotion better, on average, than when they started."

The struggle to connect

Children with autism often struggle to read the subtle nonverbal cues contained in a person's expression. It's so uncomfortable that these kids routinely fail to make eye contact and grapple with even basic social interactions.

As a result, Cullenbine explained, the world becomes an incredibly scary place for these children, full of people who act in apparently unpredictable ways.