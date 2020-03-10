Report: Autism Rate Rises to 1 in 40 Children

MONDAY, Nov. 26, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- A new government study finds that roughly 1 in 40 American children has autism, a huge jump from the previous estimate of 1 in every 59 children.

The survey asked parents of more than 43,000 children between the ages of 3 and 17 whether or not their children had ever been diagnosed with autism or an autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and whether the child in question still struggled with an ASD.

Study author Michael Kogan offered several explanations for the discrepancy between the previous figure from the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the new figures from the 2016 National Survey of Children's Health.

First, he noted that "because there is no biological test for ASD, it is difficult to track." And he added that different data collection methods can produce very different results.

For example, Kogan pointed out that the CDC only collected information on 8-year-olds living in 11 residential areas. By comparison, the latest survey looked at a far wider age range, and is the first such effort to be national in scope.

The latest figure is also based on a more recent time frame than the CDC's last review in 2014, he noted. And his team's conclusions stem from information collected from parents, while the CDC conducted a review of medical and school records.

"I don't know if 'surprised' is the word I would use," Kogan said about his team's findings. "We began the study knowing that the prevalence of ASD had been increasing for the last 30 to 40 years."

Kogan serves as director of the Office of Epidemiology and Research in the Maternal and Child Health Bureau of the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration.

Apart from arriving at an estimate for autism prevalence, the investigators noted that more than a quarter of children with ASD (27 percent) were taking some type of medication to tackle the disorder's symptoms. Nearly two-thirds (64 percent) had been receiving behavioral treatment in the year leading up to the survey.