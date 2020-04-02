Uncles, Aunts May Increase Child's Odds for Autism

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, May 27, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- A child with an uncle or aunt with autism appears to have a more than doubled risk of being diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder themselves, a new U.S. government-funded study reports.

Roughly 3% to 5% of children with an aunt or uncle with autism can also be expected to have some form of autism, compared with just 1.5% of children overall, according to the study funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

However, researchers portray this as reassuring news for a person with a brother or sister with autism who is thinking about starting a family.

A couple who've had one child with autism have a 20% to 50% chance that later siblings also will be diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD), said study co-author Dr. John Constantino, director of child and adolescent psychiatry at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

"On average, these results are a potential source of reassurance to siblings of individuals with autism, in terms of having their own children," Constantino said. "It shows the risk is elevated, but not dramatically."

Autism is a complex neurodevelopmental disorder that begins in early childhood and affects communication, social skills and learning.

The study results also cast doubt on a theory of autism that holds that girls have built-in resistance to ASD-related genes, potentially explaining why three times as many boys are diagnosed with autism as girls, researchers added.

The study found no statistically significant difference between the genetic risk from mothers with a sibling with autism compared with the genetic risk from fathers with a sibling with autism.

According to senior researcher Sven Sandin, a statistician and epidemiologist with the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, "If the female protective effect hypothesis is true, then this ratio should be larger. We should be seeing this in the population."

A huge share of a person's risk for autism -- as much as 85% -- comes from their genetics, Constantino said.

If a female protective effect exists, many women who carry such risk factors would remain unaffected but then pass these ASD-related genes to their sons, the researchers said.