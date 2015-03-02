For Black Kids, Autism Caught Late in the Game

MONDAY, Aug. 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- It takes close to three years for a Black preschooler with autism to get a definitive diagnosis, a new U.S. study finds.

That delay means that young Black Americans miss out on early intensive treatment that is essential to help children with autism be better able to deal with school and social life, the researchers said.

"It's not the parents who are delaying diagnosis, it's the system," said researcher Dr. Daniel Geschwind, director of the Center for Autism Research and Treatment and a professor of neurology at the University of California, Los Angeles.

"There's something going on in the system," Geschwind said.

Parents in this study recognized early that something was wrong with their child and tried to get help, he noted. Also, most parents had insurance that would have paid for diagnosis and treatment.

Despite this, roughly 40% of the parents saw multiple providers before getting a diagnosis, Geschwind said.

One factor that delayed diagnosis was access to the kind of professionals qualified to make a definitive diagnosis. According to the report, 31% of parents said that a lack of available professionals able to make an accurate diagnosis contributed to the delay.

Often the children were misdiagnosed as having attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder or oppositional defiance disorder before being diagnosed correctly with autism, Geschwind said.

It's not known exactly how long it takes for white children with autism to be diagnosed, he said. But according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the median time it takes to be diagnosed is 52 months, versus 65 months for Black children, Geschwind explained.

The new findings are based on a study of nearly 600 Black children with autism in the United States who took part in the Autism Genetic Resource Exchange.

Geschwind said the substantial delay in getting a diagnosis prevented these kids from receiving early treatment that could reduce the risk of intellectual disability caused by starting treatment late.

Early therapy can include applied behavior analysis, which works to increase behaviors that are helpful and decrease behaviors that are harmful or affect learning.