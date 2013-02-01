5 Tests You Should Not Order for a Child With Autism

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, June 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A leading medical group is offering testing guidelines for children with autistic behaviors.

The American Academy of Pediatrics Council on Environmental Health emphasized that certain measurements to test for exposure to chemicals are not helpful to guide treatment. The council pointed out that just because a chemical is found in the body doesn't mean it will cause harm.

The council offered a list of five things doctors and patients should question in evaluating tests for kids with behavioral or developmental disorders, including autism. They include:

Tests for metals and minerals: Routine testing for metals and minerals may be harmful if these results guide treatment, the council said, because exposures have not been conclusively linked to the development of autistic behaviors.

The council referred to certain preservatives used in multidose vaccine vials — thimerosal and ethylmercury — that have been blamed for the increase in autism rates without proof of a causative link.