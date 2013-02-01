Epidurals Not Linked to Autism in Children

By Denise Mann

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Pregnant women who receive an epidural to ease their pain during labor aren't any more likely than others to have kids with autism, two new studies show.

Earlier research suggested this practice may increase autism risk in offspring, but the pair of studies should put this concern to rest for good, experts say.

"Parents can be reassured that there is no link between using epidurals and autism spectrum disorder and, based on current evidence, the risk of autism spectrum disorder does not need to be factored into the decision on whether or not to use epidurals during labor," said Dr. Cynthia Wong. She is chair of the department of anesthesia at the University of Iowa in Iowa City. She is also co-author of an editorial accompanying the research.

Affecting about one in every 54 children in the United States, autism spectrum disorder is an umbrella term for a range of developmental disorders that affect the ability to communicate and relate to others, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.