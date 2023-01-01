People With Autism May Feel Pain More Intensely: Study

TUESDAY, Jan. 31, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- People who have autism feel pain at a higher intensity than others, which is the opposite of what many believe to be true, new research suggests.

The prevailing belief is that those with autism are indifferent to pain, possibly because of a tendency for self-harm. However, "this assumption is not necessarily true," said Dr. Tami Bar-Shalita, of the Sackler Faculty of Medicine at Tel Aviv University in Israel.

"We know that self-harm could stem from attempts to suppress pain, and it could be that they hurt themselves in order to activate, unconsciously, a physical mechanism of 'pain inhibits pain,'" Bar-Shalita said in a university news release.



The researchers wanted to know whether people with autism hurt more than the general population.

About 10% of the general population suffer from sensory modulation dysfunction, Bar-Shalita explained. That means a level of sensory hypersensitivity that can interfere with normal daily functioning, such as having trouble ignoring or adapting to buzzing or flickering lights or humming of air conditioners or fans.